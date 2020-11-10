Missouri State Museum to host opening ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Two new exhibits are set to premiere at the Missouri State Museum on Friday, November 20 at 2 p.m.

According to a press release from the museum, the “Missouri Trailblazers” and “Missouri Bicentennial Timeline” exhibits will detail the history of Missouri through significant leaders and institutions.

The ceremony will take place in the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.

Anyone in attendance will be strongly encouraged to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

For more information, contact the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

