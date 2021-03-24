Missouri State Lady Bears advance to the Sweet 16

SAN ANTONIO, TX – MARCH 24: Wright State Raiders vs the Missouri State Bears during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at the UTSA Convocation Center on March 24, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Dan Dunn/NCAA Photos)

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are heading to the Sweet 16!

Missouri State took control in the third quarter and rode the momentum to a 64-39 win over Wright State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday.

It’s the second straight appearance in the Sweet 16 for the Lady Bears (23-2).

“Oh, we are going to enjoy this one. Making it to the Sweet 16 is not easy,” Lady Bears’ head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “There are so many teams that would love to be in this position and we are not taking that for granted. We are going to enjoy this and we are going to enjoy each other and the journey.”

Missouri State outscored Wright State (19-8) 21-8 in the third quarter, while holding Raiders’ star Angel Baker to three points throughout the game’s final 30 minutes.

Elle Ruffridge scored a game-high 20 points, which also ties a career best. Ruffridge scored 17 points in the second half, including going 4-4 on 3-pointers.

“I just had that mindset that every shot I take was going to go in,” Ruffridge said. “Again, my teammates were finding me and I was locked in, in the zone. Whatever it takes. I am going to do whatever it takes to win. I know my teammates have my back and it’s just a great overall team win.”

The Raiders were hanging close with the Lady Bears until a 17-3 run pushed the Missouri State lead up to 14 points.

Jasmine Franklin recorded another double-double with an 11 point, 11 rebound effort.

Valley Player of the Year Brice Calip scored nine points, while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists.

The Lady Bears will face Stanford in the Sweet 16, the same team that knocked the Lady Bears out of the tournament in 2019.

The game will be Sunday afternoon at 2 pm at the Alamodome in San Antonio.