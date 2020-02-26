Missouri State hosts its annual Career Expo

Job experts say more than 80% of job offers come from networking.

“That face-to-face connection helps,” said Director of Missouri State’s Career Center Kelly Rapp.

Rapp says students can benefit from attending a career fair in several ways.

“If students are looking for an internship, employers are hiring for summer internships, they’re also hiring for full-time jobs,” said Rapp.

Rapp says today’s fair is open to more than just MSU students.

“We invite Drury students, Evangel students, SBU students and also College of the Ozarks students,” said Rapp.

She says it’s a good way to highlight the talent that the Southwest Missouri area has.

Rapp says recruiters will represent a wide-range of fields.

“We have employers of course from the Business industry, but also Science, Engineering, Humanities, Health and Human Services,” said Rapp. “We also have educators, local school districts.”

Rapp says attending these kinds of events help to provide students with one more way to stand out to potential employers.

Today’s Career Expo will take place at the Springfield Expo Center from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Students from all majors and class levels are encouraged to attend.