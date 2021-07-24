Missouri State Highway Patrol reports second drowning in two days at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a second drowning in two days at the Lake of the Ozarks.

MSHP reported Gary Medley, 69, of St. Peters, drowned Friday, July 23, at Lake of the Ozarks.

Authorities say Medley was heading back to the dock at Anderson Hollow Cove when he went underwater. Medley came back up and attempted to grab a dock ladder but went underwater again. Bystanders pulled him up on the dock and performed CPR, but Medley was pronounced dead.

MSHP Troop F which covers a portion of south-central Missouri has investigated five drownings in July.