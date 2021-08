MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — A traffic stop leads to a drug bust in Miller County Saturday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over a driver on U.S. Route 54 for a speeding violation. Troopers searched the car and found 79 oxycodone pills and over $12,000 in cash.

Oxycodone is an opioid pain medication used to treat moderate to severe pain.

A Waynesville man was transported to the Miller County Jail, according to MSHP.