Missouri State Highway Patrol looking to hire law enforcement

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is looking for people to hire onto the team.

Applicants are needed at nine different locations in Missouri. Below is a list of requirements employees of MSHP must meet.

Minimum of 30 college credit hours from an accredited college/university or served in any component of the United States Armed Forces for a minimum of two years.

Tattoos cannot depict or support criminal behavior, drug usage, nudity, profanity, promiscuity, subversive groups, bigotry, etc.

Tattoos cannot be on the head, neck, hands, wrists, or where it can be visible during movements in the performance of their duties while wearing an official uniform or civilian attire.

The selection process has several phases, including a written examination, physical fitness assessment, polygraph examination and more.

Anyone interested can apply online.