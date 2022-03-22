SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Testing for new Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Troopers is now open for the patrol’s next recruit class. The class is set to begin on January 2, 2023, and the deadline to sign up is June 24, 2022.

Potential troopers must meet this requirement to be eligible for consideration:

High school diploma or GED equivalent

Be 21 years of age upon graduating from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy

Tattoos or brands are allowed as long as they do not depict criminal behavior. Tattoos cannot be visible outside of a long-sleeved uniform

According to a release from MSHP, The starting annual salary for a trooper is $53,328. After three years of service, the salary is increased to $56,208. There are other benefits listed like health insurance and retirement contributions.

The selection process involves a written and physical fitness exam. There is also a polygraph test, background investigation, and an interview. Applicants must also pass vision and hearing requirements as well as psychological exams and a drug screening.

Testing happens at nine different locations across the state. Anyone who is interested can apply online.