ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A suspect in the hit-and-run car crash causing 21-year-old Mercedes Luna’s death has been located, according to Sgt. Mike McClure, with Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D.

Luna’s car collided with a FedEx box truck on May 7 after a dark gray SUV attempted to pass the FedEx truck on a double-yellow line.

Mercedes’ brother, Thaddius Valeika, said in a past interview with KOLR10 that he and his family forgive the driver for what happened.

This is a developing story.