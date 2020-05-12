Missouri State grad gives $12 million to school, foundation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader) — A Missouri State University graduate plans to donate up to $12 million to the school and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The gift from the estate of Linda Hale will provide scholarships for students from Barton and Vernon counties. The two organizations said Monday they had received the first part of the gift, about $2.25 million each.

Linda Hale and her late husband, Larry, both graduated from Missouri State. The Hales were in the real estate business, and also farmed and raised cattle.  

