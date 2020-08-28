Missouri State football team organized a peaceful protest of social injustice on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– About 100 students, administrators and university leaders gathered on Missouri State’s campus today in peaceful protest of social injustice.

A march around campus was organized by the Missouri State Football Team, who canceled practice on Thursday to shed light on racial injustice and promote social reform.

Clif Smart marched in front with players as they guided dozens of students, professors, trainers, and coaches throughout campus.

Proud to be invited to March for racial justice in America by @MOStateFootball. We must all do better. #CitizenBears pic.twitter.com/JFdiOR0ySl — Clif Smart (@ClifSmart) August 28, 2020

The group shouted chants like “No justice, no peace,” and called out names like Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.

The team made the decision to not hold practice on Thursday. Players say the decision was met with support by coaches, trainer and staff.

I respect my players’ decision to not practice today. Our staff and players are united as we continue to fight for racial equality. #BearsUnite 🐻 — Bobby Petrino (@CoachBPetrino) August 28, 2020

The march ended near MSU’s Plaster Sports Complex with organizers who briefly spoke about their cause and invited students to join then in protests scheduled for next week.

