Missouri State football team organized a peaceful protest of social injustice on campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– About 100 students, administrators and university leaders gathered on Missouri State’s campus today in peaceful protest of social injustice.
A march around campus was organized by the Missouri State Football Team, who canceled practice on Thursday to shed light on racial injustice and promote social reform.
Clif Smart marched in front with players as they guided dozens of students, professors, trainers, and coaches throughout campus.
The group shouted chants like “No justice, no peace,” and called out names like Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and Jacob Blake.
The team made the decision to not hold practice on Thursday. Players say the decision was met with support by coaches, trainer and staff.
The march ended near MSU’s Plaster Sports Complex with organizers who briefly spoke about their cause and invited students to join then in protests scheduled for next week.
