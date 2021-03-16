Missouri State Fair on this year after 2020 cancelation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Officials are planning for a full Missouri State Fair after the event was canceled last year because of the coronavirus.

Missouri Agriculture Director Chris Chinn on Tuesday confirmed plans to bring the fair back this year. Officials canceled the event last year over concerns about safety during the pandemic.

The Sedalia fairgrounds was instead used for a smaller youth livestock show in 2020. This year’s fair is scheduled for Aug. 12 through Aug. 22.

Virus cases across the state have been dipping since COVID-19 peaked in November.

