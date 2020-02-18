Missouri State Ad Team partners with the McCain Institute

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Missouri State University’s Advertising Team is one of ten colleges developing campaigns for the McCain Institute addressing targeted violence.

“To have the opportunity to address these issues as college students is huge for these students,” said MSU Ad Instructor Samantha Francka.

Francka says the campaign is providing the students with meaningful professional experience.

“This is something that is really prevalent across the country and frankly around the world,” said Francka.

Francka says the group is currently in the research phase of the campaign.

“Right now they’re looking at incidents of targeted violence across the country, seeing what’s leading to these types of violence’s and what we can do to counter those,” said Francka.

MSU Ad student, Jordan Moore, says the group’s goal is to create a peer-to-peer campaign that will counter negative messages.

“We’re really working on spreading the campaign through friends and family because friends and family are more entitled to be a part of a campaign if their loved ones or their friends are promoting it,” said Moore.

Moore says their campaign will focus on advocating for inclusivity and positive self-image.

“Being a college student…has helped us create a campaign that we are able to use our insights and our knowledge to help create that peer-to-peer aspect,” said Moore.

The McCain Institute’s Peace Mavericks program empowers college students like Moore to help counter hate through the creation of these dynamic campaigns.