Missouri startups expanding the amount of new jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri startups account for nearly 80% of all new jobs across the state according to MOsourcelink, a resource to help startups grow.

Dogs in the office, standing desks, and minimal dress code are all common staples in startups across the country. But this one is different. It’s smack dab in the heart of Springfield, Missouri.

“This is my first job that’s ever been a ‘desk job,’ and I’m still wearing cut off jean shorts,” said Scott Kirchner, Compat.io. category Manager. “I still have a skull and cross bone on my t-shirt, right? Like, it’s not a stuffy environment at all.”

Compat.io has about 15 employees.

“My favorite thing about working at a startup is that it’s all brand new. We are making something that doesn’t exist.” Kirchner said.

But the unique thing about this tech startup is its location.

“What’s great about a start-up being in Missouri is that the environment of the midwest, they have such good work ethic in the midwest,” Kirchner said. “The overhead to start a startup in Missouri is so low compared to either of the coasts too. I think it’s super important for Missouri to get on the technological band.”

Mosourcelink says Missouri startups defined as first-time employers in 2018 with fewer than 20 employees created over 40,000 jobs.