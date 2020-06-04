Missouri starts up the Extended Benefits Program for the unemployed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri will be the 44th state to begin offering extended benefits to people.

The Division of Employment Security, with the Missouri Department of Labor, says the state entered the extended benefits program on May 31 when the Insured Unemployment Rate hit 5.39%.

Extended Benefits offer up to 13 weeks of assistance for people who have both exhausted unemployment benefits and any benefits received due to the pandemic.

A written notification will be sent to those who qualify for the program.

The weekly amount will be the same each individual received from unemployment benefits.

The last time Missouri offered the Extended Benefits Program was back in 2009.