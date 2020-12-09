Missouri Sports Hall of Fame president explains COVID-19 precautions taken at large event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Approximately 700 people bought tickets to an event hosted by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in Springfield. How did this large gathering take precautions to stay safe from COVID-19?

Jerald Andrews, president of the Hall of Fame, said the event was at Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds, and every step was taken to ensure CDC guidelines were followed while still honoring the inductees the attendants were there to see.

“When something like that gets shown, and the attention gets drawn to it, then people start questioning me about,” said Andrews. “We’re doing a lot of stuff different. I’m convinced we can do events safely, as long as we follow our protocols.”

Andrews said about 550 people attended the event on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Only two people showed up without a mask and were provided one to wear.

The event was done in the E-Plex to stay under 50% capacity and keep tables 10-feet apart.

Attendees from across the state bought tickets to sit at eight-person tables. Andrews said these are people who interact with each other outside of these events.

“I mean, today we honored a program from Glascow, Missouri, well that’s three hours from here,” said Andrews. “There was a lot of car-pooling that took place, so they knew who they were coming with and once again, in many cases, they were families.”

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department gave guidance for events of this magnitude.

“While these requirements are designed to help minimize disease spread, with case numbers where they are and our hospitals struggling with capacity issues, It remains the recommendation of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department that people do not attend large gatherings, even with such measures in place.”