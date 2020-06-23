Missouri sheriff’s deputy rescues toddler trapped in pond

KNOB NOSTER, Mo. (AP) – A Missouri sheriff’s deputy rescued a missing toddler found trapped in a muddy rural pond and nearly submerged with water up to her neck.

The 2-year-old girl had been missing for about 20 minutes when Johnson County, Missouri, deputies were dispatched to a rural address north of Knob Noster around 4:17 p.m. Monday.

Within minutes of arriving, Cpl. Nicole Collins arrived noticed a large pond several hundred yards north of the home.

After learning the location had not been searched, she went directly there and found the girl about 10 to 15 feet off the bank stuck in the mud.