Missouri sheltered workshops get $4 million in coronavirus relief aid

MISSOURI. (Missourinet)–Missouri has designated $4 million from its Coronavirus Relief Fund to aid sheltered workshops across the state. The move restores $2 million in funding Gov. Mike Parson froze in June – and then some.

Sheltered workshops enable individuals with disabilities to contribute in a supervised workplace environment, grow his/her ability and develop relationships with others. Missouri has 89 sheltered workshops, employing about 6,100 people with disabilities and roughly 900 non-disabled workers.

In a press release, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education says it will create grant programs to dole out the funding meant to lessen the blow the COVID-19 pandemic has had on workshop operations. The department says workshops that closed or had a revenue decline from the coronavirus will have access to the financial aid. For those that remained open, funding will be provided to buy personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

