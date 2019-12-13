Missouri senator responds to the impeachment’s latest step forward

Mo. — Missouri’s senator reacted explained to KOLR10 how he feels about the House Judiciary Committee moving another step closer to impeaching President Trump today, Dec. 13.

Senator Roy Blunt says today’s development was predictable and laid out what is still to come.

“We will take it up, we will let the impeachment managers from the house make their case,” Sen. Blunt said. “We’ll also let the president’s attornies have the first opportunity they’ve had to publicly make their case, then we’ll see what happens after that case is made by both sides.”

The House Judiciary Committee, headed up by Democrat Representative Jerry Nadler of New York, made a bit of a surprising move yesterday.

The committee debated the articles for 14 hours yesterday but Nadler tabled the vote for today.

It went along party lines passing 23 to 17.

Now it moves onto a full house vote next Wednesday, it’s expected that the vote will move for impeachment.

In order to remove President Trump from office, the Senate will need a two-thirds vote. Something Sen. Blunt says is highly unlikely, but they will do their due diligence.

