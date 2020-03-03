Missouri senator introduces landlords oversight bill

Local News

by: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senator from Missouri has introduced a bill that aims to increase federal oversight on local landlords.

Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley’s bill would require the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to create a nationwide database to track contract terminations with landlords due to violations of department’s Housing Assistance Payments contracts.

The measure introduced Monday in the U.S. Senate comes after revelations of mold and rodent infestations in Kansas City public housing. The bill known as the Bad Landlord Database Act would also require public housing authorities to report landlords’ violations to the department.

