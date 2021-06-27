Missouri Senate votes to renew key tax for Medicaid funding

Local News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives in January 2021. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

Rev Steve Heather KOLR

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax. Senators early Saturday morning voted 28-5 for the measure.

The bill now heads to the House. It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12.

The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers. Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding.

The measure also bans Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Putting the Ozarksfirst Food Drive

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now