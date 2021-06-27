Missouri Senate votes to renew key tax for Medicaid funding

FILE – Legislators filter into the chamber of the Missouri House of Representatives in January 2021. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators have passed a bill to renew a key Medicaid funding tax. Senators early Saturday morning voted 28-5 for the measure.

The bill now heads to the House. It advanced after hours of debate over a proposed amendment to block government funding for Planned Parenthood.

Some Republicans joined with Democrats to defeat the proposal 21-12.

The main bill is needed to renew a tax on hospitals and other medical providers. Money from the tax is used to bring down a significant chunk of federal Medicaid funding.

The measure also bans Medicaid funding for any medications used to induce abortions.