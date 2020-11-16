Missouri Senate postpones special session due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Senate chamber sits empty on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri, after senators adjourned for the day and announced they would not reconvene in a full session until at least March 30 because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Officials in state capitols across the country have been announcing new precautions intended to guard against the spread of the disease. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Photo by David A. Lieb)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Senate is postponing the current special session due to positive cases of COVID-19 among senators and staff.

According to a tweet from Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the session will continue after Thanksgiving.

Due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases among members and staff, the Missouri Senate will postpone action related to the special session until after the Thanksgiving holiday. 1/2 #MOLeg — Caleb Rowden (@calebrowden) November 16, 2020

“This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public,” Rowden tweeted.

The special session was to discuss the distribution of CARES Act funding and COVID-19 liability.