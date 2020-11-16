Missouri Senate postpones special session due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Missouri Senate chamber sits empty on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Jefferson City, Missouri, after senators adjourned for the day and announced they would not reconvene in a full session until at least March 30 because of concerns over the new coronavirus. Officials in state capitols across the country have been announcing new precautions intended to guard against the spread of the disease. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Photo by David A. Lieb)

Make It Count

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Senate is postponing the current special session due to positive cases of COVID-19 among senators and staff.

According to a tweet from Missouri Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, the session will continue after Thanksgiving.

“This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public,” Rowden tweeted.

The special session was to discuss the distribution of CARES Act funding and COVID-19 liability.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau