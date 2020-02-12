Missouri Senate passes proposed ballot measure to change legislative redistricting

Local News

by: Alisa Nelson, Missourinet

Posted: / Updated:
Missouri Senate Chamber_-3851318142488001446

(Missourinet)– State Senators voted 22-9 last night in favor of a proposed ballot measure that would toss out the Clean Missouri redistricting arrangement approved by Missouri voters in 2018. Springfield Republican Lincoln Hough voted with Democrats against it.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, would instead have a bipartisan commission responsible for redistricting, instead of the current nonpartisan demographer setup. The plan would also involve changes to political campaign donations.

Republicans contend that the Clean Missouri efforts will result in spaghetti shaped districts but Democrats say the point is to have competitive districts.

The proposal, which is a Republican priority, is headed to the GOP-controlled Missouri House for consideration.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now