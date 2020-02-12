Missouri Senate passes proposed ballot measure to change legislative redistricting

(Missourinet)– State Senators voted 22-9 last night in favor of a proposed ballot measure that would toss out the Clean Missouri redistricting arrangement approved by Missouri voters in 2018. Springfield Republican Lincoln Hough voted with Democrats against it.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, would instead have a bipartisan commission responsible for redistricting, instead of the current nonpartisan demographer setup. The plan would also involve changes to political campaign donations.

Republicans contend that the Clean Missouri efforts will result in spaghetti shaped districts but Democrats say the point is to have competitive districts.

The proposal, which is a Republican priority, is headed to the GOP-controlled Missouri House for consideration.

Copyright © 2020 · Missourinet