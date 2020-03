MISSOURI.– The Missouri Senate passed a bill Monday (3/9/2020) banning marijuana-infused candy for medical use.

The bill, now on its way to the Missouri House, is aimed at prohibiting edible medical marijuana that could be geared towards children like edibles in the form of gummies or candy shaped like animals or fruit.

The bill also covers penalties for people caught selling the lethal opioid fentanyl and people in possession of date-rape drugs.