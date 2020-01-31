Missouri Senate backs limits on tax breaks in floodplains

by: The Associated Press

Posted:
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri senators have passed legislation that could limit tax breaks for developments in flood plains and allow school districts to block their tax revenues from being diverted to developers.

The Senate approved the bill revamping the state’s “tax increment finance” laws on Thursday without any dissent. The bill now goes to the House.

Senators passed a similar bill last year but it failed to clear the House. The ban on tax breaks for flood plain developments would have several exemptions, including Jackson, Clay and Platte counties in the Kansas City area and the cities of St. Joseph and Springfield.

