Missouri sees increase in feral hogs, Department of Conservation working on the problem

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The United States Department of Agriculture estimates more than 9 million feral hogs have been reported in 35 states across the country, including Missouri.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), the increase in feral hogs is happening for a few reasons.

One of the reasons is feral hogs are invasive by nature. Female hogs can start reproducing as early as 3-4 months old. Another reason for the boom in numbers is people releasing these animals into Missouri from other states to create recreational hunting opportunities.

MDC Media Specialist Frances Skalicky says hunting wild hogs does not control their population.

“Here in Missouri, our elimination strategy involves trapping,” said Skalicky. “Some other states have tried hunting and trapping. The hunting part just doesn’t work, and we’re not the only state that’s saying this. There are other states that can support us in this. When you hunt something, it gives it a value. It gives it a purpose to be around. It gives it a little bit of cache. Well, there’s nothing of value with feral hogs in Missouri. We want them gone.”

Agents will come out, inspect and trap the entire group of wild hogs to ensure they are completely eradicated.