Missouri Secretary of State Aschroft defends school comments

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says comments he made that fathers would risk dying to send their children back to school are being misconstrued.

During an interview Monday with a Christian radio station in Branson, the Republican said he didn’t know a father who wouldn’t risk his life to be sure his children are getting a good education.

His Democratic challenger in November’s election, Yinka Faleti, called Ashcroft’s statements insensitive and irresponsible.

Ashcroft told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he wasn’t suggesting anyone should die, but was saying children need to get back to in-person schooling.

