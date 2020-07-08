Missouri schools opt for hybrid, every-other-day instruction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri school districts will be allowed to have students attend every other day and learn remotely on alternating days, helping schools avoid fund penalties related to attendance.

According to KCUR-FM, the State Board of Education passed two emergency rules Tuesday establishing hybrid instructions models.

Under the new rules, students will need to physically be in school at least two days a week.

Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said Missouri has allocated $10 million from the CARES Act to make up for COVID-19 learning losses, but it will be up to local communities to put the pressure on school boards to create rigorous, remote learning opportunities for students.

