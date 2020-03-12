Missouri schools impacted by the coronavirus

Here is a list of area schools that have adjusted schedules and other things due to the coronavirus:

The University of Missouri will be suspending in-person classes from March 11-15, 2020 in response to the spreading of COVID-19, a respiratory illness associated with the latest strain of novel-coronavirus.

All campuses of the Southwest Baptist University is switching to online classes the week of March 23-27 which will cause registration for summer and fall classes to be delayed one week.

Evangel University has canceled international travel for the remainder of the semester.

