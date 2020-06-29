Missouri schools consider getting rid of perfect attendance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A federal department is asking Missouri school districts to consider not having perfect attendance awards and incentives in the upcoming school year.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is mostly allowing local school districts to decide what returning to school will look like in the upcoming semester, but DESE communications director Mallory McGowin says awards might discourage children from staying home when they are sick.

“That may encourage students to be at school when they don’t feel good and should be at home resting or should be home,” said McGowin.

McGowin says some school districts are offering surveys to their parents and staff about safety measures for the upcoming school year.

Jefferson City School District says it plans to release details soon after their school community completes the survey to return to face-to-face classrooms. The district says it’s considering the DESE’s recommendation of getting rid of perfect attendance.