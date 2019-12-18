Missouri school district surveys community about four-day school weeks

MISSOURI (Missourinet).– The Macon School District in northern Missouri is surveying whether it should move to a four-day school week. Superintendent Scott Jarvis tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly he does not expect the change to happen next school year.“There’s a lot more information that we would need to share, there’s a lot more information we’d want to receive from our parents and our community members and staff before we proceed with this,” says Jarvis.

Several Missouri school districts have gone to holding classes four days a week in an attempt to save money.

“As far as people thinking that you’re going to save a lot of money – no, you’re not going to save a lot of money on something like this,” he says.

Jarvis says parents finding daycare once a week has been one of the biggest concerns raised on the surveys sent out. He says the potential impact on its career center would also have to be considered.

By Bob Ehle of Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly