Missouri representatives vote on articles of impeachment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Members of the United States House from the Senate of Missouri took part in the impeachment vote on Jan. 13, 2021.

The Southwest Missouri representatives argued the impeachment was a divisive move after the events last week at the capitol.

Congressman Jason Smith, a representative of Southwest Missouri, said the nation was hurt and needs healing ahead of the vote of impeachment.

“Can the House democrats and the Speaker of the House put the people before politics,” said Smith. “President Trump will be leaving in seven days. Let’s try to heal this nation. Let’s listen to the American people. This is the peoples’ house.”

Once the article of impeachment is delivered to the Senate, it will prompt a pretty immediate response from the Senate to begin a trial.

However, political analyst Brian Calfano said there is some talk about the House holding onto the article, similar to the way they did this time last year.

During the president’s first impeachment, to make way for the president-elect Biden’s priorities in his first 100 days in office.

“I think Pelosi is just going to eventually decide, whether that be tonight or tomorrow, to just hang onto the articles like they did for a few weeks about a year ago and then have them sent over to the Senate and then have the Senate, under Chuck Schumer, after the 20th as the new majority leader, take up whatever action they’re going to take upon it. If you put a senate trial into the mix, you’re going to really gum up the works on any momentum that Biden would have in having key legislative priorities addressed in the first 100 days,” said Calfano.

Calfano said he expects the Senate likely won’t get to a trial before Biden is sworn in next week.