Missouri representative working to help businesses impacted by COVID-19

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Some restaurants and businesses in St. Louis County said COVID-19 restrictions are hurting them and one Missouri lawmaker agrees.

Lawyer and state Representative David Gregory proposed a bill to stop what he calls abuse of power by county executive Sam Page and county executives across Missouri.

The bill would create a committee to oversee complaints against county restrictions. The committee would hear any complaint as long as it’s supported by at least 15% of registered voters in that county.

Gregory said he receives letters every day from constituents who disagree with St. Louis County’s restrictions.

“Thousands,” Gregory said. “I’ve gotten thousands in the last couple of weeks out of 36,000 people that I represent. I’ll tell you what, it’s unbelievable the amount of support, the ask, the, in fact, begging of these people to get something done in St. Louis County to remedy this situation.”

Gregory will file the bill on Monday and hopes Governor Parson will extend the current special session, so it is heard immediately.