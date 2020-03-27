Missouri records ninth virus death; another nursing home hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri has recorded its ninth coronavirus death as the outbreak continues to spread, hitting nursing homes particularly hard.

St. Louis County officials said Thursday that the latest victim is a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions.

The announcement came after Missouri health officials said the state had 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19, up from 356 on Wednesday.

Officials didn’t say whether the latest victim lived in a nursing home, but such facilities have struggled. Sean Buckley, executive director of the Life Care Center in St. Louis, said in a written statement that four residents are hospitalized and two employees were directed to stay at home.