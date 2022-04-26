SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new study finds that Missouri ranks as one of the worst states for mental health care.

According to data from Quote Wizard, Missouri ranked 49th in the list of states with the best mental health care. States were evaluated based on data from Mental Health America and the United States Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey.

The study looked at five key factors which include the prevalence of mental illness in each state and access to mental health care. Other factors examined include mental illness and health insurance, the number of people who have received care and the number of people who needed care but didn’t get it.

Data from the study revealed that 23% of Missourians have a mental illness, but only 11% of those with mental illnesses received care. The study also revealed that 19% of Missourians with a mental illness do not have insurance.

Nationwide, the study showed more than half of adults in the United States who have a mental illness do not receive treatment.

According to the study, the best mental health care in the nation is found in Connecticut, Maryland and Massachusetts. The states with the worst mental health care other than Missouri are Mississippi and Wyoming.

For more information on mental health resources, visit the National Institute of Mental Health’s website. You can also visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness.