Missouri police warn parents about drugs disguised as candy

POTOSI, Mo. — Police in Missouri are warning parents about the possibility that illegal drugs disguised as candy or children’s vitamins may be circulating in their community.

The chief of the Potosi Police Department, Michael Gum, say his officers confiscated substances from a man they pulled over, that driver admitted that the candy-like pieces were ecstasy.

Ecstasy can alter people’s moods and perceptions and too much could cause death.

Out of an abundance of caution, the chief wants parents to keep an eye out for the possible drugs and keep their kids safe.

“It’s very scary,” said Gum. “If my child were to come across this, it looks like candy or vitamins and they may take it.”

The chief says so far there have been no other reports of the questionable substances.