Missouri pipe company expanding, adding dozens of new jobs

(Missourinet)– Tyler Pipe Company in southwest Missouri’s Marshfield is investing $4.9 million in an expansion – leading to an additional 75 new jobs to its workforce. The plant – near Springfield – specializes in coupling and gasket manufacturing.

“As we move forward, Missouri is already seeing signs of economic recovery,” says Gov. Mike Parson. “The expansion of companies like Tyler Pipe show the resilience of our economy and business community. This is great news for Marshfield and for Missouri, and we continue to be optimistic for the future.”

In a press release, the state says the company is eligible for state incentives to help with the expansion. How much in incentives and when the jobs will become available are unknown.

“The company is committed to continuing to provide high quality products to our customers,” Bill Kenney, General Manager with McWane and Tyler Pipe says. “The decision to expand and grow here in Marshfield, Missouri is indicative of this community’s assets and strong partnerships that will help us achieve our goals.”

Tyler Pipe was the first in its industry to transition from manual to mechanized production.

