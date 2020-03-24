Missouri newspaper trims print publication during crisis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – The Southeast Missourian newspaper in Cape Girardeau is temporarily suspending three days of print publication, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Publisher Jon Rust said in Monday’s edition that the newspaper will be printed on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, but the Southeast Missourian will bulk up online content. Local stories will be published both online and in the print editions.

A story in the Southeast Missourian cited a “steep drop-off in newspaper pre-prints and advertising, caused by store closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Pre-prints are advertising inserts, typically from big retailers like Macy’s or Kohl’s.

