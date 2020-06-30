Missouri National Guard providing free COVID testing

BRANSON, MO- The DHSS has sent the Missouri National Guard to provide a free drive-through testing site for COVID-19 in Taney County.

This is coming after the county’s rise cases over the last few weeks. Taney County Health Department currently reports that there are 63 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two deaths, 24 recoveries, and 37 active cases.

The drive-through site is located in the parking lot next to Cox Branson’s Orthopedics and Neurology building on Cahill Road.

You can register on-site or call 877-435-8411 to pre-register. Testing hours for today are 7 am-7 pm, and tomorrow they will be testing from 7 am-3 pm. You don’t need symptoms to qualify for free testing. 

