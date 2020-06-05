WASHINGTON DC — Members of Missouri National Guard set course for Washington DC as protests continue there.

On June 4, Brigadier General Levon Cumpton said that 300 guardsmen will be protecting infrastructure and supporting local law enforcement in DC.

General Cumpton added that these support missions are difficult.

“This civil unrest mission is one of the most challenging missions that we do,” said General Cumpton. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of our citizens because we have a vested interest in our communities let me remind everyone that our guard men are citizen soldiers in Missouri that live and work in our communities across Missouri”

There were 1,000 soldiers also deployed across the state to assist in protests across Missouri and another 1,000 were called to help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic by helping with testing and other tasks.