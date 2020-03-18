Missouri Municipal Elections postponed to June 2

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The April 7 Missouri Municipal Elections have been postponed until June 2.

Governor Mike Parson signed the executive order this morning saying this postponement is necessary to help combat the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of Missouri voters.

The executive order says the ballots already printed for the April election will be saved and used for the new election date in June.

Only voters who turn 18 by April 7 will be allowed to vote.

Absentee ballots can be cast until 5 p.m. on June 1.