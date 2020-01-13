Missouri mother charged with killing her infant twins

CLAYTON, Mo (AP).– A Missouri mother who said her infant twins were stillborn has been charged with killing the children.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s office says 25-year-old Maya Caston of St. Louis faces two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

It wasn’t immediately known whether she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Authorities say she gave birth to the twins – a boy and a girl – and then covered their mouths and noses with a towel. She reported their births on Wednesday.

Officials have said the children had been carried to full term and neither one was stillborn.