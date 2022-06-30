SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in the trial of Rebecca Ruud, the Ozark County woman accused of killing her 16-year-old daughter and burning her body.

The bench trial, heard by Greene County Judge Calvin Holden, began on Monday. Ruud is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, tampering with evidence, and abandonment of a corpse.

Ruud’s defense acknowledges Ruud admitted to burning Savannah’s body in a bonfire at a farm near Theodosia in 2017 but claims Savannah was already dead.

Prosecutors called three inmate witnesses to the stand Wednesday who they said were in prison at one point with Rebecca Ruud. Some witnesses said they would talk with Ruud, who said she drugged her daughter by crushing up pills and putting them in Kool-Aid.

Ruud was given the opportunity to take the stand in her own defense Wednesday but she declined.

On Tuesday, the court heard from Robert Peat, Junior, who is Ruud’s husband. He testified that Rebecca never told him that she burned Savannah’s body or did anything with it.