Missouri man wearing ‘it’s not a crime unless you get caught’ T-shirt wanted for robbing laundromat

Local News

by: Nicole Darrah | Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Twin City Coin Laundry

MISSOURI, (FOX).– A Missouri man believed to have robbed a laundromat was caught on camera sporting a T-shirt that read, “It’s not a crime unless you get caught.”

The unidentified man walked into Twin City Coin Laundry in Crystal City, around 35 miles southwest of St. Louis, on Oct. 22 and apparently stole $600 from a vending machine, the laundromat said.

He is accused of stealing the money, roughly 15 pounds worth of change, and of causing $1,300 in damages to the vending machine, KSDK reported.

The man was captured on security camera, photos of which the laundromat posted to Facebook, where he can be clearly seen sporting the T-shirt with the somewhat ironic slogan.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to contact the Crystal City Police Department at 636-937-4601 and reference “Twin City Coin Laundry.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories

Community Calendar