Missouri man sentenced to life in stabbing of estranged wife

by: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo (AP).– A Missouri man has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing his estranged wife to death after stalking her.

The Kansas City Star reports that besides the life term for first-degree murder, 70-year-old Larry Ratliff, of Grain Valley, also was sentenced Thursday to 40 years for armed criminal action.

Court records say Ratliff dialed 911 in January 2016 and told a dispatcher he had killed 65-year-old Carolyn Ratliff.

Ratliff testified that he was trying to retrieve his cellphone but inadvertently pulled out his hunting knife, lost control and stabbed her at a relative’s home in Warrensburg.

