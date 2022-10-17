SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A Greene County man was sentenced in federal court on Monday, October 17, for possessing meth to distribute, and illegally possessing five firearms along with several high-capacity magazines.

In January 2021, law enforcement searched the home of James Dixon, 49, after they had received a tip that Dixon was distributing up to one-quarter pound of math a week. On Dixon’s property, law enforcement found multiple illegal guns, hundreds of bullet rounds in high-capacity magazines, and three plastic baggies that contained a total of over 106 grams of meth.

Dixon pleaded guilty to possessing meth with the intent to distribute and to possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime in March 2022. He admitted to purchasing four ounces of meth at a time for around $2,000 and selling meth after he obtained it.

Dixion was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole on October 17, 2022. Dixon also has five prior felony convictions for drug trafficking and three prior felony convictions for drug possession.