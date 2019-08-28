Breaking News
Missouri man sentenced to 12 years in child sex case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Prosecutors say a Missouri man has been sentenced to 12 years for traveling to North Dakota to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

The Kansas City Star reports the purported child was actually an undercover police officer.

Federal prosecutors say 63-year-old Andy Earl Crook of Grain Valley was already under investigation for distributing child pornography when arrested.

The investigation began in 2018 when authorities in another state found child pornography Crook had exchanged with another suspect. Google also alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Crook had stored possible child porn on Google Photos.

He pleaded guilty in April to distributing child pornography, possessing child pornography and traveling across state lines to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

