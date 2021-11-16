Missouri man sentenced for threatening Congressmen, including Emanuel Cleaver

FILE – In this July 28, 2016 file photo, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Rep. Cleaver says he was surprised by the backlash against how he ended his prayer that opened the new session of the U.S. House on Sunday. Cleaver concluded the prayer with the words, “Amen and A-woman,” which he said was a pun meant to honor the record number of women serving in Congress this session. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Missouri man is sentenced for threatening U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II and a second Congressman.

A federal judge sentenced Kenneth R. Hubert, 63, of Marrionville, Mo. to two years and six months in federal prison, without parole.

Hubert pleaded guilty to to two counts of threatening to injure federal officials earlier this year. With the plea, Hubert admitted he threatened to assault U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver II on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to court documents, Hubert left a voicemail at Cleaver’s Independence, Mo., office. In this voicemail Hubert stated, “Cleaver’s got to be the dumbest n***** I’ve ever heard and that don’t speak much for the Black people in Kansas City and Independence and anyone else who voted for this clown. He’s as dumb as a rock. Amen, a-woman? How about a noose around his neck? He’s a dumb mother *****. He’s stupid as a idiot.”

Hubert also admitted he threatened U.S. Representative Steve Cohen, of Tennessee, in May 2019.

Court documents show Hubert called Cohen’s office in Washington, D.C. During the call, Hubert told a staff member of Cohen that “he has a noose with the Congressman’s name on it” and planned to “put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck.” Hubert later told investigators that he made the call because he was offended by a comment Representative Cohen previously made about then-President Donald Trump.

Hubert is also accused of making numerous other threats between 2014 and 2021, including a threat to the Missouri Democratic Party, which related to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. Court documents show Hubert also threatened President Barack Obama and the Council of American-Islamic Relations.