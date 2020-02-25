Missouri man sentenced for conning money from the elderly

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Timothy Mundy was sentenced to eight years in prison one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and four years in jail on two counts of deceptive business practices.

Mundy was found guilty of fraud against elderly citizens back in November 2019.

In early 2016, Mundy entered into a contract with an elderly homeowner in Brighton, Missouri.

He told the homeowner he would install a new metal roof.

He was paid $6,250 but never returned to install the roof.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office announced today (2/25/2020) that Mundy’s construction company was found to have defrauded nine other homeowners in the area. Mundy operated under several different company names, including Lealta Construction Services and TSA Construction.

Homeowners should check out the contractor online at the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office website before doing business with a company.

If you believe you have been defrauded, file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office online at www.ago.mo.gov or call the consumer protection hotline in Jefferson City at 1-800-392-8222.