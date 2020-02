CONWAY, Mo. — A road-rage incident in Springfield last summer will lead to prison time for a Conway, Missouri man.

William JW Duval, 29, pleaded guilty in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Last June, Duval flashed a firearm at another driver at Glenstone and Kearney.

Police later stopped Duval and found a loaded pistol.

Duval had prior felony convictions and wasn’t allowed to have any firearm or ammunition.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison without parole.