Marionville man pleads guilty after threatening Rep. Emanuel Cleaver and another Congressman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A southwest Missouri man pleads guilty, admitting that he threatened Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II and another Congressman.

The threat to Rep. Cleaver’s office came the day after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal court documents show 63-year-old Kenneth Hubert from Marionville, Missouri, left a voicemail at Cleaver’s office in Independence, Missouri. The documents said in the voicemail Hubert said, “Cleaver’s got to be the dumbest n**** I’ve ever heard and that don’t speak much for the black people in Kansas City and Independence and anyone else who voted for this clown. He’s dumb as a rock. Amen, a-women? How about a noose around his neck? …”

FBI agents contacted Hubert at this home in Marionville. Court documents show Hubert admitted making the phone call. He said he was upset over a statement Cleaver made. He also told officers he understood that the voicemail could be deemed as a threat. During that conversation he also told agents that he made a similar call to the office of Rep. Steve Cohen in 2019.

According to the court documents, Hubert made that call to the Cohen’s office in Washington, D.C. May 6, 2019. Federal court documents show that during the call Hubert told the Congressman’s staff member that “he has a noose with the Congressman’s name on it.” Documents show that Cohen also said he planned to “put a noose around his neck and drag him behind his pickup truck.”

When FBI agents contacted Hubert in 2019, he said he was offended by a comment Rep. Cohen previously made about President Trump.

Hubert faces up to 6-years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he is sentenced.